Govt. will regulate entry of poor quality milk: Minister

Kozhikode

16 July 2021 18:20 IST

Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchu Rani on Friday said the State government was considering practical steps to control the entry of poor quality milk and milk products from other States into Kerala.

Launching the toll-free customer care number of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) at Peringalam near here, the Minister said many such producers were found imitating Milma products to win market. “The first step to counter such attempts is to boycott such poor quality products. Milma alone offers unadulterated dairy products in the State,” she pointed out.

Expressing satisfaction over the entry of young entrepreneurs into the dairy sector, Ms. Rani said the government would come up with more offers. On new ventures by Milma, the Minister said the tender process for opening a dairy whitener unit at Moorkanad in Malappuram district was in the final phase. “Within a year, we will be able to operationalise the plant,” she said.

Milma Malabar Union chairman K.S. Mani chaired the inaugural event. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, distributed the Malabar Rural Development Federation’s special aid for dairy farmers. Officials said the new helpline — 1800889020 — would be available for customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except on Saturdays and Sundays.