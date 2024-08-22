GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will ensure timely completion of rehabilitation project for landslide victims, says Kerala Revenue Minister

He said the temporary rehabilitation measures will be completed in a month

Published - August 22, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on August 22 (Thursday) said the rehabilitation package declared by the State government for the Wayanad landslide victims would be implemented without any delay and assistance would be ensured for all needy persons.

Opening a representatives’ meet held as part of the Kerala Police Officers Association’s State convention at Iringal near Vadakara in Kozhikode, he said the temporary rehabilitation measures for affected persons could be completed in a month without giving room for any complaints.

Lauding the association’s initiative for mobilising ₹65 lakh to support rehabilitation measures, Mr. Rajan said the charity initiatives should not come to an end with the handing over of collected funds. “We are in the process of implementing a model rehabilitation project in Wayanad, which should be supported by all,” he added.

On complaints about suspended search activities at the calamity sites, Mr. Rajan said they could be resumed any time. He pointed out that competent rescue squad members were camping at affected areas.

Expressing satisfaction over the role played by the police in assisting the rescue operations in Wayanad, the Minister said a people-friendly approach upholding the values of community policing should always be maintained by the force. “There may be changes in laws, but the police should uphold the rights of the common people and fight for their justice,” he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / avalanche/landslide / relief and aid organisation

