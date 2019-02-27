Govt. will ensure homes for all, says Minister

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is committed to providing homes for all homeless people in the State during the course of its tenure, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan, has said.

He was speaking after handing over keys of newly constructed houses under CARe Kerala – Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme under the Department of Cooperation to the beneficiaries at the Town Hall here on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first phase of the project via live-streaming from Thiruvananthapuram.

2,000 houses

About 2,000 houses will be constructed under the project. The keys of 44 constructed houses were handed over to beneficiaries in the State.

The Minster also received an amount of ₹80,87,203 mobilised from the cooperative societies in Kozhikode taluk.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said genuine beneficiaries without homes should not worry as the State government had conceived the project for all homeless in a phased manner.

About 50,000 houses envisaged under various schemes will be completed in the first phase. In the second phase, houses will be constructed for those having land and in the third phase, apartments will be constructed for those having neither land nor house.

He said the construction of apartments in Kozhikode would begin in 2019.