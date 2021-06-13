Govt. urged to extend support to special school students

Kozhikode

13 June 2021 19:48 IST

The Societies for Rehabilitation of the Differently Abled (SRDA) has demanded that students in special schools be given free food kits by the State government.

Chairman of SRDA Shahul Madavoor said in a press release that students in special schools for the mentally challenged, aurally challenged and visually challenged were facing a tough situation as they were unable to adapt to the new systems of learning, especially online classes.

Students in special schools were at present completely under the care of their guardians and were missing the guidance from instructors. They deserved special care and consideration from the government, Mr. Madavoor said, adding that the government should take steps to resolve the issues in online education for them. This included facilities for therapies for those who needed it, he said.

