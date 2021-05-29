Govt. to focus on boosting domestic tourism

Kozhikode

29 May 2021 18:03 IST

Priority will be given to Responsible Tourism initiatives, says PWD Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday said that the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road in Kozhikode district would be completed in time after clearing hurdles.

Addressing a meet-the-press event at the Calicut Press Club, Mr. Riyas promised to solve the deadlock over the construction of the Kozhikode Bypass Road. Focus will be given to the Mysuru-Wayanad-Kozhikode-Malappuram Road. Work on the Azhiyur-Vengalam Road will be completed in time, Mr. Riyas said.

The State government will focus on boosting domestic tourism against the backdrop of the impact of the pandemic on the sector. Responsible Tourism initiatives will get priority. Once the second wave of COVID-19 weakens, more projects will be launched. Responsible Tourism will bring in more jobs too.

The late writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer will soon get a memorial at Beypore, where he had settled. The tourism potential of Kozhikode district will be explored further.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation will improve its facilities for accommodation of tourists. The buildings of the Public Works Department will be utilised for the purpose. All the staff in the tourism sector will be vaccinated, Mr. Riyas added.