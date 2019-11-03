Govt. to ensure fitness of bridges: Sudhakaran

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Sunday said the fitness of all major bridges across the State would be ensured through inspection and timely maintenance.

Opening the renovated Thadampattuthazham-Parambilkadavu-Pullaloor road in the city, he said the fitness check of 3,000 bridges in the State had already been completed. “Of this, 200 bridges will have to be reconstructed,” he said.

According to Mr. Sudhakaran, a separate PWD division under a chief engineer had been constituted to check the safety of bridges in the State. “They will also work to improve the design and construction methods of new projects,” he said.

Referring to the financial assistance given to various Assembly constituencies for the improvement of basic amenities, the Minister said the Elathur constituency alone benefited from a government aid of ₹207 crore within the last three-and-a half-years for the renovation or construction of various roads and bridges. “The State government has also extended its support in a big way to complete the PWD projects on time,” he added.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran chaired the inaugural event. Kuruvattur grama panchayat president P. Appukkuttan and representatives of various local bodies were present.