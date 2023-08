August 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Aikya Vedi organised a protest march on Wednesday to the Malabar Devaswom Board headquarters in Kozhikode demanding that the CPI(M) and the State government relinquish control of temple administration in the State. Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti State president M. Mohanan inaugurated the march that started from Eranhipalam in the morning. Hindu Aikya Vedi State working president Valsan Thillankeri spoke.