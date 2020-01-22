‘Govt. should imbibe essence of Constitution’

Historian K.K.N. Kurup said that any government should act by imbibing the essence and soul of the Constitution.
“It is not just a volume of letters. It is the soul of our laws. It stands for the people of this country,” Dr. Kurup said while inaugurating a seminar on freedom fighter Variyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji at MIC Arts and Science College, Athanikkal, on Wednesday.
Principal M. Usman presided over the seminar organised by the Department of Media Studies. M.T. Narayanan, director of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Payyannur regional centre, historian Mohammed Ismail, MIC College secretary K. Ismail, vice principal Abdul Rasheed, student editor K. Habeeb, NSS programme officer Faizal Shabab, Rukiya Neyyan, Mohammed Salim, and Hanana Sana spoke.
Media Studies Department head K. Mridula welcomed the gathering. Student leader Ayub Vellila proposed a vote of thanks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.