‘Govt. should imbibe essence of Constitution’

Historian K.K.N. Kurup said that any government should act by imbibing the essence and soul of the Constitution.

“It is not just a volume of letters. It is the soul of our laws. It stands for the people of this country,” Dr. Kurup said while inaugurating a seminar on freedom fighter Variyamkunnath Kunhahammed Haji at MIC Arts and Science College, Athanikkal, on Wednesday.

Principal M. Usman presided over the seminar organised by the Department of Media Studies. M.T. Narayanan, director of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s Payyannur regional centre, historian Mohammed Ismail, MIC College secretary K. Ismail, vice principal Abdul Rasheed, student editor K. Habeeb, NSS programme officer Faizal Shabab, Rukiya Neyyan, Mohammed Salim, and Hanana Sana spoke.

Media Studies Department head K. Mridula welcomed the gathering. Student leader Ayub Vellila proposed a vote of thanks.