Govt. schools in Kozhikode city to run on solar power

Kozhikode

11 September 2020 23:49 IST

Mayor inaugurates second phase of project

By the end of the year, at least 20 government schools, including lower primary, upper primary, high and higher secondary schools, within the Kozhikode Corporation limits will be completely solar-powered. The second phase of the solar power project in schools was inaugurated by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran at the Government Lower Primary School at Puthiyangadi on Friday.

10 schools

Education standing committee chairman M. Radhakrishnan said 10 schools were selected for solar electrification in the second phase at a cost of ₹50 lakh. While the works have been completed at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, and Government L.P. School, Eranhikkal, and Government L.P. School, Puthiyangadi, the works are expected to be completed at Government High School, Nallalam; Government UP School, Puthiyangadi; Government Teachers’ Training Institute (Men, Mananchira); Government Higher Secondary School, East Hill; Government U.P. School, Vellayil West; Government L.P. School, Kacherikkunnu; and Government Achuthan Girls L.P. School, Chalappuram by the end of the year.

In the first phase, the Corporation had completed the project in 10 schools at a cost of ₹75 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

“An LP school uses around 40 units of electricity per month. With schools categorised under the commercial sector, the Kerala State Electricity Board charges are very high. Through this project, schools can be self-sufficient with regard to power,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Schools will have solar panels of 5 kW to 20 kW capacity based on their size and need. The project is being implemented through the direct involvement of INKEL, Kochi.

The Corporation has set aside another ₹1.5 crore for powering 20 more schools in the city. The plan was to cover all government schools in the city by the end of 2021, said Mr. Radhakrishnan.