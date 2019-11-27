Govt. planning north Malabar tourism circuit: Kadakampally

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said that the government’s aim was to double the number of tourists arriving in the State by 2020. In order to achieve the aim, the government was giving special support to the tourism centres of north Kerala.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the workshop “North Malabar - tourism and opportunities”, organised by the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation Limited (BRDC) under the State Tourism Department in collaboration with the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce at the chamber hall here.

North Malabar was going to make a big leap in the tourism industry, he said.

“We have not been able to bring about comprehensive tourism development in this area, even though it is a place of natural beauty and cultural diversity that surpasses any other places in Kerala,” he said.

As such, the government was implementing a number of projects that focus exclusively on north Malabar, he said. The government was planning a new tourism circuit connecting Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The work on the Malabar River Cruise Tourism Project, which was estimated to cost ₹325 crore, was in progress The preparation for opening the first phase had been completed, he said.

Thalassery project

Similarly, the Thalassery Heritage project was being expanded to include Kannur and Wayanad districts. The work on Dharmadam and Muzhappilangad projects would also commence soon.

After the LDF government came to power, north Malabar had been provided the much-needed support and funding for development than had been done by the previous governments. Entrepreneurs should be able to utilise this effectively, he opined.

The support had helped to boost the number of foreign tourists arriving in region.

District Collector T.V. Subhash presided over the function. Mayor Suma Balakrishnan’ corporation permanent committee chairman C. Zeenath; BRDC managing director T.K. Mansoor; NMCC president K. Vinod Narayanan; and secretary K.V. Haneesh were present.