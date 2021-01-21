Govt. nod for ₹290-crore project for medical college hospital

The State government has given administrative approval for the first phase of the master plan aimed at taking up development work to make the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, a centre of excellence. The estimated cost of the project is ₹290 crore.

As per the plan, all outpatient wards will be shifted to a new building near Indian Coffee House restaurant, sources said. The proposal will now be presented at a high-level meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to be held this month, for approval. Once the plan gets KIIFB nod and funds are allocated, construction work will begin.

The master plan for the comprehensive development of MCH had been submitted earlier to the government. The cumulative estimated cost of the project in various phases is around ₹2,000 crore.