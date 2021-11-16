‘Govt. let down Kerala on Mullaperiyar’

KOZHIKODE

16 November 2021 23:32 IST

Opposition leader says permission given to cut trees has weakened State’s case

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has accused the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front Government of not protecting the interests of Kerala.

Inaugurating the United Democratic Front (UDF) Kozhikode district leadership conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained silent when Ministers took a contradictory stand on the orders for felling trees at the Mullaperiyar baby dam site.

He said Kerala’s argument in the Mullaperiyar case was weakened with the permission given to cut down trees. Mr. Vijayan and veteran CPI(M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan had earlier raised a hue and cry that if Mullaperiyar dam burst, over 40 lakh people in Kerala would drown in the Arabian Sea. The Chief Minister should now clarify whether the dam had strengthened or not since then.

Criticising the K-Rail project, he said the whole of Western Ghats would have to be excavated to construct the Semi High-Speed Rail (SilverLine) project connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod. With that, all the rivers in Kerala would be destroyed, he said.

In Wayanad

Speaking after inaugurating the district convention of the UDF in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said the farmers in the State were passing through a crisis owing to various factors, including the anti-farmer policies of the Central and State Governments. The UDF would continue its fight to address the issues faced by the farmers, he said.

The increasing instances of man-animal conflict had put the lives of farmers in the district in a fix, he said.

The Government should clarify what measures it had adopted to address the issue, he said.