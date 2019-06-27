Govt. intervention sought to save SAIL-SCL Kerala

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan to resume the operations of SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd., earlier known as Steel Complex Ltd. Kerala, a joint venture of Steel Authority of India Ltd. and the State government. The functioning of the company had been stopped after the Kerala State Electricity Board cut off power connection owing to pending dues amounting to ₹2.6 crore.

The MP said in a release on Wednesday that the government should issue an order for the procurement of 30% TMT steel bars required for PWD projects from the company. That would help the company sail through the present crisis, he said. Blaming the government for delaying the order, he said that the delay in issuing the order had led SAIL to stop the supply of billets required for the manufacturing of TMT steel bars. The production had to be stopped subsequently.

Mr. Raghavan said that when the KSEB earlier decided to cut off the power supply to the company, it was proposed to pay ₹8 lakh a month. But because of the suspension of production and without any other source of revenue, the company could not raise the funds, he added.