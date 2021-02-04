Kozhikode

Govt. intervention sought on eco-sensitive notification

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that the State government intervene to nullify the eco-sensitive notification of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change around 3.5 km of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

He told the media here that the silence of the State government was mysterious even after the notification was issued on January 28. The government should convene an all-party meeting, as the draft notification will adversely impact thousands of farmers, Mr. Chennithala said.

Farmers of Manthavady and Sulthan Bathery taluks will be restricted to use their land within 119 sq. km of the eco-sensitive region, according to the notification.

