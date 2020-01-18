Govt. intervention justified: Jacobites

The Supreme Court remarks on a petition filed by the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church against a Kerala government ordinance on burial of the dead “justified” the intervention of the government in the factional feud, said Bishop Theophelos Kuriakose, Media Cell chairman of the Jacobite Church, in a statement here on Saturday.
The bishop alleged that the Orthodox group had adopted “inhuman” approach to burials in the name of the Supreme Court judgment of July 2017. There had been instances when burials were delayed on account of the dispute over the control of the churches in the past with the Orthodox group insisting that the last rites would be performed by priests belonging to its group while the Jacobites objected to the stand.
