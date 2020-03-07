Govt. helping endosulfanvictims, says Minister

KASARAGOD

07 March 2020 21:21 IST

Endosulfan District Coordinating Committee chairman and Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that the State government is taking steps to solve the problems of the endosulfan victims.

“We have spent ₹281,36,58,033 on various schemes for endosulfan victims,” he said addressing a meeting of the committee. An amount of ₹171.10 crore has been spent on financial assistance, ₹15.03 crore on medical treatment, ₹88.39 crore on pension, relief and scholarship and ₹6.82 crore on loan repayment. A sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated in the budget, he said.

“The implementation of the Supreme Court order in July 2019 requires ₹217.06 crore,” he said pointing out that 6,728 victims are currently on the endosulfan list. They are categorised into 371 bedridden patients, 1,499 mentally ill, 1,189 differently able patients, 699 cancer patients, and 2,970 others.

The meeting was informed that some of the empanelled hospitals were overcharging patients seeking specialist treatment. The Minister said he would hold discussions with the authorities of these hospitals.