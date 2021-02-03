Govt. giving equal priority to development and social welfare: Jaleel

The State government is giving priority to development works and social welfare in equal measure, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has said. He was speaking at the Santhwana Sparsham adalat held at the Town Hall in Vadakara on Tuesday.

Financial help for reconstruction of house, demand for piped water connection, ration cards, and application for homes under the LIFE Mission were some of the issues raised at the adalat.

Mr. Jaleel said 60.31 lakh people were getting welfare pension delivered at home. The distribution of food kits, started when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, was being continued, he added.

Many development projects, earlier dubbed as not feasible, were being implemented at present. New roads and bridges were being constructed. Roads under the Public Works Department in every nook and corner of the State were being rubberised, said Mr. Jaleel.

The government faced the pandemic utilising facilities in government hospitals. The patients recovered and went home with hearty smiles, he said.

The Minister said the era of dilapidated school buildings with damaged classrooms and unclean premises was over. As many as 6.75 lakh new students had enrolled in government schools. It was the public-funded schools which laid the foundation for a secular society. Kerala became what it was through children from all sections of society studying together, he added. Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran too were present.