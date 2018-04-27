‘Govt. employees not acting on complaints filed by SCs, STs’

The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has asked senior government officials to act on the complaint that government employees, especially the police, are not acting on grievances lodged by members of SCs and STs.

B.S. Maoji, chairman of the Commission, told the media that the largest number of complaints received at an adalat here on Thursday pertained to this issue.

The Commission asked District Collector U.V. Jose to inquire into the complaint that private persons had encroached upon a crematorium spread across four-and-a-half acres at Panangad village in Thamarassery taluk in Kozhikode district. The Forest Department was urged to give permission to construct a bridge at a tribal colony at Palakkayam in Nilambur in Malappuram district and allocate funds from ST grants for the purpose.

The Education Department was asked to give clarification on a complaint that special recruitment to the posts of history teachers in higher secondary schools had not been happening because the vacancies had not been reported. Though the department had given a statement, the Commission was not convinced. Three retired IAS officials have been asked to submit a report on the utilisation of funds meant for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in local self-government institutions.

40 of 65 cases settled

Mr. Maoji said that 65 cases were considered at the adalat and 40 were settled. As many as 28 new complaints were handed over to various government departments for action.