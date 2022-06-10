Govt. doctors to resume agitation, to go on leave on June 14

‘State delaying on its promise to revoke suspension of mental health centre superintendent’

Security and surveillance measures are likely to be reviewed again at the Kuthiravattom Government Mental health Centre in the wake of the latest police report. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Government doctors in Kozhikode district are planning to resume their agitation seeking reinstatement of K.C. Ramesan, superintendent at the Government Mental Health Centre, who had been suspended after a remand prisoner lodged at the facility died in a road accident following his escaping from there recently.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) had launched a protest in the first week of this month alleging that Dr. Ramesan was being made a scapegoat for the security lapse, as the protection of remand prisoners was vested with the police. They had also pointed out that the government was not properly addressing the infrastructural and security needs of the institution despite repeated instances of security lapses. The KGMOA, however, suspended their protest till June 10 after holding talks with Health Minister Veena George on June 6. The Minister had promised to look into their demands and said that a final decision would be taken after the visit of P.P. Preetha, Director-in-charge, Health Services, to the institution on June 7. Dr. Preetha is learnt to have submitted a report on her visit to Ms. George.

The KGMOA functionaries on Friday said that though the government had promised to revoke the suspension during the talks, the decision was being delayed. As the authorities were not keeping their word, the protest would be resumed. Government doctors would go on leave en masse on June 14 in Kozhikode district. Only emergency services will be attended. They will not handle additional duties any more. The doctors will also keep off from works related to ensuring National Quality Assurance Standards in healthcare institutions.

C.K. Shaji, president, and Vipin Varkey, secretary, KGMOA Kozhikode district committee, said that the report of the health services director was learnt to have highlighted staff shortage and infrastructural shortcomings as the reasons for its current state of affairs. A report by a team of police officials, submitted to the Kerala High Court, too have similar observations. In such a scenario, the action against Dr. Ramesan was hurting the morale of doctors, they added.