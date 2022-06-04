Govt. doctors in Kozhikode to go on en masse leave on Tuesday

Protest against suspension of K.C. Ramesan, Superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre

Doctors in government service are intensifying their protest against the suspension of K.C. Ramesan, Superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, following the recent death of a remand prisoner who escaped from the facility.

C.K. Shaji, Kozhikode district president, and Vipin Varkey, district secretary, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), said on Saturday that the boycott of outpatient services (OP), launched on Friday, would continue until the suspension was revoked. Doctors in government hospitals would boycott speciality OP on Monday. All the doctors would go on leave en masse for a day on Tuesday and keep away from duties, except emergency services and labour ward. The KGMOA members would no longer accept additional responsibilities, and keep off from services under Kayakalp and National Quality Assurance Scheme.

Dr. Ramesan was suspended on Thursday after the Director, Health Services, submitted an inquiry report to Health Minister, holding him responsible for the security lapse. The remand prisoner had run away from the centre and died in a road accident.

Around 100 doctors participated in a dharna held outside the civil station here on Saturday. Opening the protest meet, T.N. Suresh, honorary general secretary, KGMOA, said that the official action against Dr. Ramesan was an attempt to divert attention from the failure in addressing the infrastructure needs of the mental health centre. Security of remand prisoners was the responsibility of the police. There had been no efforts to improve the facilities, expand the security apparatus, and take in more staff.

Instead, Dr. Ramesan, who had an exemplary service record to his credit and was about to retire in less than two months, was made a scapegoat. The suspension from the service was not according to procedures and just a day before the departmental promotion committee was about to initiate steps to propose a promotion for Dr. Ramesan. KGMOA functionaries pointed out that the inquiry report prepared from the Kozhikode district office had no incriminating remarks against Dr. Ramesan. However, the final report submitted to the Minister was different and he was not even given a chance to respond to it. The official action lacked transparency, they added.