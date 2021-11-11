Govt. colleges under Calicut University unwilling to increase UG seats

High pass percentage in Plus Two exams necessitates scaling up of admissions

Government colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut are reportedly not following a Government directive and a resolution of the Syndicate to increase the number of seats in undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Government issued directives to increase the number of seats in undergraduate courses in Government and aided colleges in view of the high pass percentage in Plus Two exams. The Syndicate resolved to allot maximum number of statutory seats to these colleges on October 20. However, Government colleges are reportedly paying scant regard to these.

For example, Government College, Chittur, Palakkad, has seven B.Sc and seven B.A. programmes. It can admit 875 students if the seats are increased (7x55=385 + 7x70=490). But only 496 students have reportedly got admissions there. Only 33 students have got admissions to the BA Malayalam course though it could have admitted 70 students in total.

According to P. Rasheed Ahammed, UDF-aligned Syndicate member, if Government colleges had increased seats, 5,124 more students could have benefited from it. He pointed out that not admitting students would have a bearing on the Malabar region where the number of Government and aided colleges and the gross enrollment ratio were comparatively low. Mr. Ahammed claimed that many students might have to depend on self-financing colleges, which is expensive and beyond the reach of those from economically weaker sections.

He urged Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to instruct the colleges to fill the seats as directed by the Government. Guest faculty could be appointed by the principals if the increased strength of students is causing inconvenience during common sessions for language classes. The Government should also seek explanation from principals why its orders were not followed. Steps should also be taken to improve infrastructure if it was lacking in the colleges.

Meanwhile, students’ organisations such as the Muslim Students Federation and the Campus Front of India too have demanded that the seats be increased in Government colleges. They claimed that of the 33,000 students from the region who scored over 90% marks in Plus Two exams, only 22,000 managed to get admissions in Government and aided colleges.