Govt. clarifies stand on paid quarantine

Kozhikode

27 May 2020 23:44 IST

‘There could be economic, health parameters behind decision’

Widespread criticism seems to have led the Kerala government to clarify its stand on the cost of institutional quarantine for returning expatriates.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced during his daily press meet on Tuesday that the expatriates would have to pay the expense for the quarantine facilities, irrespective of their financial condition.

Asked about those from poor families, Mr. Vijayan said the decision would cover them as well though affordable quarantine facilities would be considered to address their concerns.

This was termed by his political rivals as a volte-face from the government’s earlier announcement that it would bear the cost of the isolation arrangements of all those who are returning. They also ridiculed the Chief Minister’s statement both online and offline, pointing out that the tall claims about expatriates being the “backbone of our economy” and “taking care of their needs” have now fallen flat. This forced the government to clarify on Wednesday that it would consider allowing free quarantine facilities for the poor among the expatriates.

Sources in the Health Department, however, said there could be economic as well as health parameters behind the government’s decision to limit free quarantine facilities.

The guidelines for international travellers issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 24 say that “Before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days - 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.” Though the Centre had reportedly issued similar guidelines earlier too, the Kerala government had declared that it would take care of the cost of quarantine facilities.

In the meantime, there was a significant increase in the number of those returning from abroad, the number of people to be quarantined, and SARS-CoV-2 positive patients, which strained the government’s already fragile economic condition. Though it is yet to be known how much is the cost of institutional quarantine facilities, a Facebook post by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac right now doing the rounds says the individual expense of treatment would go up to ₹25,000. A senior Health Department official pointed out that home quarantine was a better idea from the State’s experience if the expatriates could afford to do it. As the number of those returning is going to go up in the coming days, the current institutional quarantine facilities might not be enough to accommodate all of them. A majority of the patients here are mildly symptomatic who need not be shifted to a hospital as well.