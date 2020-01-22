Govt. blamed for not solving Bandipur night traffic issue

The State Government’s request before the Supreme Court to postpone the case of the night traffic ban through Bandipur forest has been drawing flak from various stakeholders in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts for its indecisiveness in properly addressing the issue.

The apex court decided to adjourn the case for four more weeks since the government filed a sketchy affidavit though it had got five months to do, the Nilgiris-Wayanad NH and Railway Action Committee, which has been spearheading the campaign to revoke the decade old night traffic ban, alleged.

T.M. Rasheed, convener of the action committee, and one of the petitioners, said that even the draft of the additional affidavit prepared by the government to be filed in the Supreme Court demanding lifting of the ban had glaring mistakes.

Wide spread agitations were staged in Wayanad following an order of the Supreme Court on August 8, 2019 on banning vehicles through the NH 766 during night hours. This was after the government also accepted the suggestion to make the alternative Mananthavady- Kutta- Gonikuppa- Mysuru road to connect Kozhikode with the neighbouring State of Karanataka, he said.

The affidavit was crucial as the Supreme Court had in August asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests to submit a report on upgrading NH 275 and SH 90 (alternative route from Wayanad to Mysuru through Kutta and Gonikuppa) so that NH 766 can be closed down completely.

Before holding discussions with the different stakeholders, Mr. Rasheed said, the State government had moved the affidavit in the Supreme Court. Even Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and Forest Minister K. Raju were kept in the dark about the developments, he alleged.

Thereafter, the government prepared another draft for three alternative routes. And it also apprised the Centre of agreeing in principle to the Manthanvady- Bavaeli- Mysuru road. However, in the wake of opposition to this newly suggested route, the government was compelled to seek more time to file a fresh affidavit, Mr. Rasheed pointed out.

He said the government should have suggested the Sulthan Bathery-Chikkabargi Bypass instead of unrealistic routes such as Panamaram-Payyambilli- Kutta- Gonikuppa. Incidentally, the Sulthan Bathery-Chikkabargi Bypass route was also recommended based on a study carried out by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).