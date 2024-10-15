Govt. awaiting expert panel report for rehabilitation of landslip-hit people in Vilangad: Minister

The State government will take follow-up steps for the rehabilitation of those affected by landslips in Vilangad in Kozhikode based on the report of an expert committee, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The Minister was responding to a submission by E.K. Vijayan, Nadapuram MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday. Mr. Rajan said the residents whose houses were damaged in the landslips and those who had to relocate for safety concerns would be rehabilitated. A total of 11 houses were totally damaged.

Mr. Rajan said a team consisting of the district geologist, district soil conservation officer, district hydrologist, hazard analyst, and assistant engineers attached to the Public Works department and Vanimel grama panchayat had been constituted to study if people could continue to live in Vilangad. The government was awaiting a report, he added.

Another rapid visual screening team had been constituted to examine the condition of damaged houses. Six more members were added to it recently. A drone survey had been conducted to map the extent of the damage in the area. The District Disaster Management Authority had decided to conduct a comprehensive study, and the National Institute of Technology-Calicut would be roped in for the purpose, Mr. Rajan said.