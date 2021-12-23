Govt. approves tunnel road project

Collectors to acquire land for 6.8-km stretch

The State Government has given the green signal for the ₹658-crore four-lane tunnel road project on Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route, an alternative to the busy Thamarassery Ghat Road that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The District Collectors of Wayanad and Kozhikode have been asked to acquire land for the proposed road aimed at decongesting the ghat road.

The proposal is to acquire land to construct a 6.8-km tunnel road. About 7.65 hectares of land in Thiruvambadi and Kodenchery villages in which the proposed tunnel starts at Anakkampoyil would be acquired. Likewise, 4.82 hectares of land in Kottappadi and Meppadi villages in which the tunnel ends at Meenakshi bridge would be acquired.

Officials said that the land would be acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Four-lane road

The acquired land would be utilised for the construction of the four-lane road that connects the proposed tunnel and the bridge across the Iruvazhanjippuzha in Maripuzha village. The proposal is to construct a dumping yard in about 2.5 hectares of land in Thiruvambadi and Kottappadi villages.

The project is expected to be beneficial to the hill regions of not only Kozhikode and Wayanad districts but also the districts of Kannur and Malappuram. The distance from Kozhikode to Wayanad will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km if the project turns into a reality.

Already, the State Government has entrusted the task of preparing the project to Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, that is known for its expertise in building railway tunnels. It carried out the survey, field investigation and traffic study. Besides, the Department of Finance has decided to fund the project via the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a government-owned financial institution.

However, a daunting task awaits the State Government to bring to fruition two major projects for the benefit of the people of north Kerala. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has still not favoured the project, considering the floods and rain-triggered landslips in the region.

Meanwhile, officials are hopeful of getting the environmental clearance for the project that is expected to be completed in three years.