Govt. approves alignment for tunnel road

Kozhikode

18 February 2021 22:27 IST

The alignment submitted by the Konkan Railway Corporation for the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppady tunnel road has been approved by the State government.

Thiruvambadi MLA George M. Thomas said that the Marippuzha-Meenakshi bridge alignment submitted as the second choice was the approved plan as per the latest government order. There were four proposals for the consideration of the government, he said.

The tunnel road, as per the newly approved alignment, would have a length of 8 km. Mr. Thomas said the Detailed Project Report would be prepared soon to start the construction work.

