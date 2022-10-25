‘Govt. aiding school managements to sabotage reservations for the disabled’

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has been accused of helping aided school managements to sabotage the proposed reservations for the differently abled in schools.

Functionaries of Differently abled Employees’ Association alleged on Tuesday that the managements had not been implementing the Supreme Court verdict and the Kerala High Court directive to bring in reservations for the disabled in aided schools. Three per cent reservation is mandatory for differently abled applicants under the People With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, from February 7, 1996. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the quota has been raised to 4% from April 19, 2017, with retrospective effect.

Benny Varghese, general secretary of the association, claimed that there was an undeclared freeze on recruitment of qualified differently abled applicants. He also alleged that the government was going slow on reservations in promotions and unification of supernumerary posts.

The government did not approve appointment of teachers in aided schools citing non-implementation of the court order. The managements, however, legally challenged the reservations and also claimed that it was not practically possible. After they sought some clarifications in the government notification for the purpose, a revised order was issued in September.

The association members are planning to hold a fast outside the State secretariat and at all district centres on International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.