Govt., aided schools being made more efficient, says Minister Mohamed Riyas

June 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students of BEM Lower Primary School, Kozhikode, at the Praveshanolsavam event held on Thursday morning.

Students of BEM Lower Primary School, Kozhikode, at the Praveshanolsavam event held on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The State government is spending thousands of crores of rupees to strengthen the public education system in Kerala, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was opening the district-level Praveshanolsavam, the first day of the academic year in schools following State syllabus, in Kozhikode on Thursday. The event was held on the Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College Campus. The incumbent Left Democratic Front government and the previous one had been making efforts to improve the functioning of government and aided schools over the past seven years under the ‘Save Public Education’ campaign. The schools were also centres of communal harmony, added Mr. Riyas.

Tiny tots who joined Little India Public School at Mongam near Kondotty in Malappuram celebrating their first day on the campus when schools reopened in the State on Thursday.

Tiny tots who joined Little India Public School at Mongam near Kondotty in Malappuram celebrating their first day on the campus when schools reopened in the State on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

MLA Thottathil Raveendran, Mayor Beena Philip, and District Collector A. Geetha were present.

Similar events were held in all government and aided schools in the district. Teachers and members of the parent-teacher associations welcomed the new students with sweets. Local body representatives, cultural activists and political party leaders were present. M.K. Raghavan, MP, opened the Kozhikode block-level event held at Feroke Aided Lower Primary School.

