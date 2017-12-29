Govt aid to equip school with hi-tech facilities

Education Minister C. Ravindranath has offered government aid to equip the Malaparamba Government Upper Primary School with hi-tech facilities in the next phase of its development.

Launching the construction of the new school building here on Friday, the Minister said the Malaparamba School was the first school taken over by the government from a private management under its flagship Save Public Education campaign and it would always stand as a model for highlighting the citizens’ longing for the betterment of government schools.

“This academic year, nearly 1.45 lakh students secured their admissions in various government schools in Kerala after leaving private schools. It was at a time when the whole country was witnessing a fall in the ratio of students admitted to various government schools every year,” he said.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, chaired the event. Director of Public Instructions K.V. Mohankumar and Deputy Director of Education E.K. Sureshkumar were present.