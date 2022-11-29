Governor unveils logo of IIM-K’s international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’

November 29, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday launched the logo of the signature international conclave, ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ - (GIT) 2022, organised by the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K). The conclave will be held from December 1 to 3.

Now into its third edition, the conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. The theme of this year’s conclave centres around diverse contributions made by India to the world.

With its overarching theme of ‘Globalising Indian Thought’, the four centres of excellence at IIM-K are the highlights of GIT 2022. They are the Centre for Climate Studies (CCS), Centre of Excellence for Social Innovation (CESI), Centre for Governance (CfG), and the Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation (CDiIT).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said India as a country renowned for its knowledge and wisdom had robust foundational values which had withstood the test of time. “Diversity, pluralism, and compassion are India’s civilisational gifts to mankind and the world and remain as eternal values for an ever-changing society,” Mr. Khan said.

IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said the GIT conclave was the perfect platform for discussing India’s contribution to the world and how India as a country could re-imagine itself and re-shape worldviews in the current context.

A press release said that GIT 2022 would also witness a cultural festival as a collaborative association between the Ministry of Culture, SPIC MACAY, and IIM-K to feature some of the biggest names displaying various hues of India’s cultural richness — Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia (flute), Warsi Brothers (Qawali), Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra Veena), Vid. S Sowmya (Carnatic vocals), and Sooraj Nambiar (Koodiyatam). Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman, Hinduja Group, will address the conclave on the opening day.

