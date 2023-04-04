Governor to dedicate Santhigiri prayer hall in Kozhikode

April 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will dedicate the ‘Vishwa Jnana Mandiram’ of Santhigiri Ashram at Kakkodi to the nation on Thursday.

The Vishwa Jnana Mandiram (the abode for cosmic knowledge) is a prayer hall located at Anavkunnu, a small hillock at Kakkodi near Kozhikode city, which is open to people of all faiths.

Amrita Jnana Tapaswini, the spiritual head of Santhigiri Ashram, will light the lamp at Vishwa Jnana Mandiram on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and inaugurate the prayer hall. An oil painting of Karunakara Guru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram, will be placed in the mandapam in the prayer hall. After the rituals, the Governor will dedicate the Vishwa Jnana Mandiram to the nation on Thursday at 10.30 am.

Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas, A.K. Saseendran, and Ahammad Devarkovil along with M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate various conferences to be held in connection with the event on April 8, 9, and 10. A host of prominent people from socio-political, religious, artistic, and cultural fields are expected to attend the inauguration.

The three-storey prayer hall is in the shape of a lotus with 36 petals and 34 sculpted pillars. On the upper floors is a museum that houses items used by Karunakara Guru.

Several festivities are being held in Kozhikode as part of the opening of the prayer hall. A music festival was held on Kozhikode beach recently. The world’s largest sand painting will be drawn at Freedom Square on April 6. An art festival called ‘Mannin Varna Vasantham’ is being staged under ‘Beyond the Blackboard’, an organisation of painters.

Apart from art and cultural celebrations, the city will also witness charity activities. On April 8, as part of the Karunyam health scheme of Santhigiri Ashram, a free mega medical camp will be held at Kakkodi West Murri Government UP School.

