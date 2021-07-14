Governor should be proactive on public issues, says Sreedharan Pillai

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai

KOZHIKODE

14 July 2021

He will take oath as Governor of Goa today

Ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle a week ago, when President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai that he would be shifted from the landlocked State in the northeast, the latter intrinsically gave the same reply to both of them, “I leave the decision to you, Sir.”

Little did Mr. Pillai realise that he would be transferred to take up the gubernatorial post in Goa that goes to the Assembly polls in February next year. But he says his appointment has nothing to do with the high-stakes electoral battle in the tiny State on the west coast.

“A Governor should not indulge in politics. But that does not mean he should not be proactive on public issues,” Mr. Pillai, while referring to the Kerala Governor’s hunger strike against domestic violence and dowry death, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

However, sources said his role in Goa would be bigger, perhaps, in the coming months though. He will take the oath of office on Thursday.

Mr. Pillai has earned accolades for building bridges between the BJP’s Kerala unit and various Church denominations, but it failed to take off electorally for the party in the Assembly elections.

Christians constitute over 25% of the population of Goa. “For me, Goa is a showpiece State of the country with better social solidarity, legal equality, high per capita income, rapid urbanisation, and popular tourism destinations,” Mr. Pillai said.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s Office was impressed with Mr. Pillai’s 21-month stint in Mizoram for turning the tide in the anti-Centre sentiments of the Mizos. From the public backlash of boycotting the 70th Republic Day celebrations in 2019, he ensured that people wholeheartedly celebrated the Republic Day in subsequent years.

That Mr. Pillai, as a compulsive writer with 135 books in Malayalam and English to his credit, had been able to strike a chord with people was evident when he published his first anthology of poems in English, Oh, Mizoram, which was released by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. Incidentally, many had attributed his removal as BJP State chief a few months after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and appointment as Governor to a forced exile.

Nevertheless, it was Mr. Pillai’s well-grounded rapport with the Church that brought three Cardinals, George Alancherry, Baslios Cleemis, and Oswald Gracias, to meet the Prime Minister in January this year.

He had also been instrumental in seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister in settling differences between the two factions of the Malankara Orthodox Church.

“The first step in the peace process has been successful. Now, efforts will have to continue further. But the factions should climb down from their rigid stands to amicably end the dispute,” Mr. Pillai said.