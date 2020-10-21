Governor seeks VC’s report on Dean’s appointment

KOZHIKODE

Action follows complaint filed by Syndicate member

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of Calicut University, has sought a report from its Vice-Chancellor over the appointment of the Dean, Students’ Welfare.

This follows a complaint filed by P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, questioning the Syndicate move to issue a notification for the post. This plan had led to criticism that the university was violating its own statutes and the Kerala Public Service Commission should have been informed about it. P.V. Valsaraj, the incumbent Dean, retires on October 31.

Mr. Ahammed had claimed that the Registrar and Controller of Examinations were the only non-teaching posts to which Syndicate can make appointment. In a letter to Mr. Khan, Mr. Ahammed had said that the university could have reported the vacancy to the KPSC to prepare a select list. He claimed that the Syndicate resolved to notify the vacancy despite his note of dissent.

However, Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj had said that there was some confusion if it was an academic or an administrative post and the government would be informed about it.