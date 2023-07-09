Governor launches Debashis Chatterjee’s book

July 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan released the Malayalam translation of Krishna – the 7th Sense by Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode. He also unveiled the latest edition of Mr. Chatterjee’s work Karma Sutras – Leadership and Wisdom in Uncertain Times, the lead book of the IIM-Penguin Series for New Managers.

Reading out excerpts from the original English version of Krishna – the 7th Sense, Mr. Khan said that it was a window to transcend human limitations and go beyond what one perceives oneself to be, in the search for love and truth. He emphasised that love can break all boundaries and win everyone by compassion.

