HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor launches Debashis Chatterjee’s book

July 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee during the release of Malayalam translation of the book Krishna – the 7th Sense by the latter in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee during the release of Malayalam translation of the book Krishna – the 7th Sense by the latter in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan released the Malayalam translation of Krishna – the 7th Sense by Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-Kozhikode. He also unveiled the latest edition of Mr. Chatterjee’s work Karma Sutras – Leadership and Wisdom in Uncertain Times, the lead book of the IIM-Penguin Series for New Managers.

Reading out excerpts from the original English version of Krishna – the 7th Sense, Mr. Khan said that it was a window to transcend human limitations and go beyond what one perceives oneself to be, in the search for love and truth. He emphasised that love can break all boundaries and win everyone by compassion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.