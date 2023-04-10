Governor dedicates Vishwa Jnana Mandiram in Kozhikode to nation

April 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan dedicated the Vishwa Jnana Mandiran of Santhigiri Ashram at Kakkodi in Kozhikode to the nation on Monday.

The Vishwa Jnana Mandiram (the abode for cosmic knowledge) is essentially a prayer hall located at Anavukunnu, a small hillock at Kakkodi near Kozhikode city, which is open to people of all faiths.

In his address, the Governor hailed it as a centre of world spirituality filled with love, peace, and harmony. He appreciated the vision of Karunakara Guru, the founder of Santhigiri Ashram in Kollam, that was not impeded by religious or political boundaries.

The Governor met Amrita Jnana Thapaswini, the spiritual head of Santhigiri Ashram, and made a floral tribute to Karunakara Guru before dedicating the prayer hall. M.K. Raghavan, MP, who presided over the event, proposed that the Mandiram be made a venue for the World Peace Conference.

Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapaswi, president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, and Kakkodi grama panchayat president Sheeba P. were present on the occasion.

The prayer hall was inaugurated two days ago by Amrita Jnanatapaswini. The three-storey prayer hall is in the shape of a lotus with 36 petals and 34 sculpted pillars. On the upper floor is a museum that houses items used by Karunakara Guru.

Several festivities, including a music festival, were held in Kozhikode as part of the opening of the prayer hall. Artists under the banner of ‘Beyond the blackboard’ created a sand painting on the Kozhikode beach, claimed to be the biggest of its kind in the world. The painting was done using sand collected from 106 beaches along the Kerala coast. A portrait of the Governor made in the same format was presented to Mr. Khan.