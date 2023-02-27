Governor blocks Bill on Calicut University

February 27, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The State government has deferred its plan to introduce a Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Monday to have a nominated Syndicate in the University of Calicut, as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, has refused to approve it.

According to a note issued by the Assembly secretary on Sunday, the Bill's presentation has been postponed to another date because the Governor has not recommended it as yet. The Bill requires prior approval of the Governor as it seeks financial allocation from the State government's Consolidated Fund for the functioning of the nominated Syndicate.

The term of the present elected Senate and Syndicate of the university will expire on March 6. The government had proposed to have 13 nominated members, other than the ex-officio members. Normally, the process to elect the Senate and later the Syndicate begins at least six months before the expiry of their tenure. The government hadn't begun the arrangements for the purpose.

The Bill is titled "the Calicut University (Temporary Alternative Arrangement) Bill, 2023". It says that the arrangement is in the wake of the expiry of the Senate and the Syndicate and the perceived delay in reconstituting them. Once it is passed by the Assembly, the Bill will come into effect on March 7. The nominated Syndicate will continue for six months or till the new bodies are elected, or whichever is earlier.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is expected to take up a petition filed by Shiby M. Thomas, one of the Senate members, urging a direction to the Chancellor to use his discretion to nominate the Syndicate and hold urgent elections to those bodies, on Monday. Mr. Thomas says that as per the university statute, only the Governor has the right to set up a temporary body if the term of the present elected Syndicate and Senate expires.

