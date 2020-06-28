Government staffer gets 7-year jail

KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge has sentenced a former sub registrar, Chevayur, Kozhikode, to seven years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5.5 lakh on her for taking bribe from a document writer for registering title deeds six years ago.

Special Judge K.V. Jayakumar found P.K. Beena, 52, of Koyilandy, now working as chits officer, District Registrar Office, guilty of demanding ₹5,000 from P. Bhaskaran Nair in January, 2014. However, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 22. As suggested by Vigilance sleuths, the complainant handed over chemically-treated currency notes to the official who was caught red-handed.

Beena was awarded rigorous imprisonment under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and Section 13 (1) (d) [Criminal misconduct by a public servant] of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

