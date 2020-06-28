Kozhikode

Government staffer gets 7-year jail

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge has sentenced a former sub registrar, Chevayur, Kozhikode, to seven years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5.5 lakh on her for taking bribe from a document writer for registering title deeds six years ago.

Special Judge K.V. Jayakumar found P.K. Beena, 52, of Koyilandy, now working as chits officer, District Registrar Office, guilty of demanding ₹5,000 from P. Bhaskaran Nair in January, 2014. However, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 22. As suggested by Vigilance sleuths, the complainant handed over chemically-treated currency notes to the official who was caught red-handed.

Beena was awarded rigorous imprisonment under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and Section 13 (1) (d) [Criminal misconduct by a public servant] of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 12:30:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/government-staffer-gets-7-year-jail/article31936395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY