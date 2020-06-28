Government staffer gets 7-year jail

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge has sentenced a former sub registrar, Chevayur, Kozhikode, to seven years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹5.5 lakh on her for taking bribe from a document writer for registering title deeds six years ago.
Special Judge K.V. Jayakumar found P.K. Beena, 52, of Koyilandy, now working as chits officer, District Registrar Office, guilty of demanding ₹5,000 from P. Bhaskaran Nair in January, 2014. However, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 22. As suggested by Vigilance sleuths, the complainant handed over chemically-treated currency notes to the official who was caught red-handed.
Beena was awarded rigorous imprisonment under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and Section 13 (1) (d) [Criminal misconduct by a public servant] of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath