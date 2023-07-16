HamberMenu
Government sanctions ₹1 crore for Responsible Tourism project at Beypore

The fourth phase of the project to be completed by March 2024

July 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has announced ₹1 crore for the fourth phase of the Responsible Tourism (RT) project at Beypore which aims to transform the ancient port town into a global model of RT centre.

The third phase of the Beypore RT Development Project, being implemented by the State RT Mission for Kerala Tourism, has already been completed, and the fourth phase is scheduled to be completed by next year.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said in a communication here on Sunday that the completion of the ongoing Beypore RT Development Project next year would give the port town a prominent spot on the global tourism map. He added that the government had already set March 31, 2024 as the deadline for the completion of the fourth phase.

According to Mr. Riyas, the government would blend all the salient features of village life, indigenous cuisines, and unique culture to make it a global model of RT centre, besides hosting various programmes such as international art fest and textile fest. In an effort to launch carbon neutral packages, ₹10 lakh has been earmarked for distributing electric autorickshaws to women through RT Mission societies, he informed.

