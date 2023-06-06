Kerala Government nominates six members to Calicut varsity Syndicate

June 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the term of the elected Syndicate and Senate in the University of Calicut coming to an end, the State government has nominated six persons as its representatives in these bodies.

The members are P.K. Khaleemuddeen, CPI(M) Malappuram district secretariat member; L.G. Lijeesh, Democratic Youth Federation of India Kozhikode district president; Kavumbayi Balakrishnan, former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad; T. Vasumathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Calicut University campus; P.P. Pradyumnan, Professor, Department of Physics, Calicut University campus; and Richard Zakariah, faculty at the Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, elections to various constituencies in the Senate are going on now. The university authorities are planning to finish the process by June 30 as directed by the Kerala High Court. The new members will handle the affairs of the university along with the ex-officio members till a new Syndicate is elected.

