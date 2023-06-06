ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Government nominates six members to Calicut varsity Syndicate

June 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With the term of the elected Syndicate and Senate in the University of Calicut coming to an end, the State government has nominated six persons as its representatives in these bodies.

The members are P.K. Khaleemuddeen, CPI(M) Malappuram district secretariat member; L.G. Lijeesh, Democratic Youth Federation of India Kozhikode district president; Kavumbayi Balakrishnan, former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad; T. Vasumathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Calicut University campus; P.P. Pradyumnan, Professor, Department of Physics, Calicut University campus; and Richard Zakariah, faculty at the Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, elections to various constituencies in the Senate are going on now. The university authorities are planning to finish the process by June 30 as directed by the Kerala High Court. The new members will handle the affairs of the university along with the ex-officio members till a new Syndicate is elected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

university

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US