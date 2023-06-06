HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government nominates six members to Calicut varsity Syndicate

June 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

With the term of the elected Syndicate and Senate in the University of Calicut coming to an end, the State government has nominated six persons as its representatives in these bodies.

The members are P.K. Khaleemuddeen, CPI(M) Malappuram district secretariat member; L.G. Lijeesh, Democratic Youth Federation of India Kozhikode district president; Kavumbayi Balakrishnan, former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad; T. Vasumathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Calicut University campus; P.P. Pradyumnan, Professor, Department of Physics, Calicut University campus; and Richard Zakariah, faculty at the Government College, Chittur, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, elections to various constituencies in the Senate are going on now. The university authorities are planning to finish the process by June 30 as directed by the Kerala High Court. The new members will handle the affairs of the university along with the ex-officio members till a new Syndicate is elected.

Related Topics

university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.