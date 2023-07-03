Government hospitals in Kozhikode suffer from staff nurse shortage

July 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

At a time when there has been a rise in the number of fever patients in Kozhikode district, many government hospitals are reportedly suffering from shortage of staff nurses and nursing officers.

According to sources, at least 10 primary health centres in the district don’t have the posts of nursing officers. At least two posts of staff nurses each are required at the PHCs at Kakkoor, Kuruvattur, Cheruvannur-Nalllalam, Kakkayam, Mangad, Thuneri, Vayalada, Kizhakkoth, Kunduthodu, Velom, Koothali, Peruvayal, Thurayur, and Choolur. However, it has been alleged that these posts are not being reported to the Kerala Public Service Commission. Though the Kozhikode District Medical Officer has proposed the creation of 400 posts of staff nurse grade-2, the government is sitting on it, it is learnt.

Members of the Nursing Officer Rank Holders’ Association alleged on Monday that since the rank list for the post was published one-and-a-half years ago, only 23 people had been appointed as nursing officers. Of them, 13 appointments were to the vacant posts notified under the previous rank list.

The association functionaries alleged that the government was still following the staff pattern formulated over sixty years ago. They pointed out that though one nurse was supposed to attend to a maximum of 10 patients during their duty hours in a day, they were being forced to handle the needs of around 100 now. New posts of nurses had not been created even after upgrading primary health centres as family health centres and elevating community health centres as taluk hospitals. Thus, these institutions are functioning without enough staff. The Kerala Government Nurses Union too staged a dharna outside the office of the principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, seeking steps to address staff shortage.

Meanwhile, thousands people are seeking outpatient treatment for fever in the district every day. An average of a dozen dengue fever cases too are being recorded. This is apart from the intermittent leptospirosis cases reaching various hospitals.