Government depts woo visitors to Ente Keralam expo with unique exhibits

May 14, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Government departments have left no stone unturned to make their stalls active and attractive at the Ente Keralam mega expo organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the present LDF government at Kozhikode beach.

The exhibition that began on Friday features stalls by most government departments. The Tourism department’s stall welcomes one to the expo with a built-in cardamom farm complete with a hay hut inside a tunnel, providing an idea of the experiential tourism packages that the State provides.

The police have set up a mini armoury at the expo featuring various weapons starting with a knife to a machine gun. Besides, various equipment used by the police in the past are also on display. There is also a section imparting training in self defence for women and girls. The forensic division offers insight into how the wing is important in every investigation.

The stall of the district jail that has a model of the prison cell and gallows besides a rope used for hanging and utensils used by prisoners is one of the most popular ones at the expo. The stall of the Health department is next in line with the visitors taking advantage of the free health check up available there. The Excise department advertises its ‘Vimukti’ campaign against drugs through music. Everyone gets a chance to sing and say ‘no’ to drugs.

The Fire and Rescue Services department is imparting training on basic rescue techniques to every visitor. The stall also has various equipment used by the force on display.

The stall of the Department of Dairy development is another favourite as it offers a variety of delicacies made from milk. Several people approach the stall seeking rare recipes of dishes made using milk. The stall also imparts information on the diet of cattle.

The Fisheries department has displayed several live fish species and provides information on pisciculture to the visitors.

The Ports department has set up a model of a houseboat in the pavilion and has posters with information regarding ships and ports.

Commercial stalls, including the ones under Kudumbashree and Department of Industries, are set up towards the end of the expo. The exhibition concludes on Thursday.