Government Cyberpark at Kozhikode to offer internships to freshers

Six-month programme under Kerala government’s IGNITE project

The Government Cyberpark here will offer internship opportunities to freshers as part of a project of the Kerala IT Parks at the IGNITE internship fair on August 20.

Training will be offered by 20 companies at the Cyberpark. The programme is held in association with CAFIT, ICT Academy, Start-up Mission, and GTECH. Candidates who graduated this year and are waiting for the final semester exam result will get a chance for internship through registration and interview.

In the first phase, the Kerala IT Parks plans to offer internships to 1,500 candidates under the programme at Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark. The government will provide ₹5,000 a month to an intern, and the recruiting company will pay at least the same amount every month during the six-month programme. To address shortage of adequately trained people in the IT/ITeS sector in Kerala, the government had allocated ₹20 crore in the 2022-2023 Budget and envisaged the internship programme for skill development.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had opened the IGNITE internship programme at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 21. “Cyberpark is indeed proud to be a part of the Kerala government’s flagship project and to open such a huge opportunity for the youth of the State,” said Vivek Nair, General Manager, Government Cyberpark.

“IGNITE internship programme will be an asset for talented young generation of Malabar to find employment and nurture their skills,” said Abdul Gafoor, president of CAFIT.

Interested candidates may register for internship through the link https://ignite.keralait.org.