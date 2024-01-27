Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode charts out new development plan

January 27, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The government Cyberpark, which has played a key role in developing the IT ecosystem in northern part of Kerala, has chalked out a fresh set of developmental measures coinciding with its 15th anniversary celebrations, with an objective to woo investors and also spruce up facilities for its employees.

A press release said here that the Cyberpark will celebrate its 15th anniversary on January 28 (Sunday). “Cyberpark has all the basic infrastructural features required for a vibrant IT ecosystem. The entrepreneurial and investment interests of Malabar are famous the world over,” Cyberpark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, said.

He said that improved transportation in the future after the completion of six-lane national highway would help to woo more investors to the Cyberpark.

On January 28, 2009, Cyberpark came into existence on 42.5 acres of land following the success of Infopark in Kochi and Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. With a five-acre special economic zone that houses the seven-storey Sahya Building with parking, it has a built-up space of 2.88 lakh square feet. Currently, it accommodates 82 companies with more than 2,200 employees. Besides, Cyberpark has 22 nascent companies incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Mr. Kurunthil said the cultural distinction of Kozhikode and its close commercial ties with the countries of the Gulf lend the city natural prospects of becoming an IT hub.

Kozhikode, with its literary heritage, world-famous cuisine and minimal air pollution, has the capacity to attract investors from across the world. “Cyberpark is among the entities that have an edge in making best use of such suitable business conditions. The city has also four international airports in a vicinity of 180 km,” he pointed out.

As part of the developmental plans, IT employees of the park will get a football turf, and courts for badminton and basketball. Already completed is an EV charging station for bikes (three at a time) and cars. Also, a state-of-the-art waste management system is in place, while an additional car parking facility is coming up. Preliminary work is on for the second IT Building.

Authorities are planning to bring out a logo and souvenir highlighting the milestones during the first 15 years of the government-owned Cyberpark that works towards the promotion and development of IT and ITeS industries in Malabar region.