Government contractors threaten to launch protest

Government contractors have threatened to launch an agitation by boycotting the work tenders in protest against the government’s attitude towards them.

The All Kerala Government Contractors Association (AKGCA) said here on Wednesday that the government’s finding fault with the contractors was baseless when the former owed more than ₹4,000 crore by way of arrears to the contractors. AKGCA State working president K.C. John accused Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran of not only harming the contractors but also insulting them by spreading false statements.

He said the government was keen to hand over contract work to corporate firms and labour societies, by ignoring small-time contractors. AKGCA district secretary P.E. Thankachan and vice president Abdul Azeez urged Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to keep the promise he made to the contractors that the State would pay them the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funds. “Why is Dr. Isaac silent now? Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on this matter is deplorable,” they said. AKGCA treasurer N.P. Chacko said PWD engineers had adopted a ‘go slow’ strategy against the Minister’s threats of suspension. “Because of that, we are unable to complete our work in time,” Mr. Chacko said, adding they were facing a situation where they could not get bank loans or cement, steel and tar from the government.

Indefinite stir

The AKGCA will take out a march to the Assembly on February 5. “If the State continues to ignore us, we will stop all works and go on an indefinite stir,” they said.