Government considering common design policy for tourism, PWD projects, says Riyas

January 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister opens the first phase of newly completed tourism amenities at Vayalada eco-tourism spot

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday said the State government would try to introduce a common design policy applicable to all major projects implemented under the Public Works and Tourism departments.

Opening the first phase of the newly completed tourism amenities at the Vayalada eco-tourism spot, Mr. Riyas said the policy would ensure a sweeping change in the implementation of new tourism projects.

“There are proposals to make use of vacant spots under bridges for tourism promotion. Such locations can be transformed into attractive tourism spots with special attention,” said Mr. Riyas. He also pointed out that several districts had already come up with action plans to realise the idea.

Promising more developmental support for the promotion of the Vayalada eco-tourism spot, the Minister noted that the destination had all possibilities to emerge like Gavi in Pathanamthitta. There should be efforts to promote hiking and trekking activities by undertaking online promotional programmes and navigation tools, he said.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) officials said the new tourism amenities, including a facilitation centre, food court, and viewpoint, were completed at a cost of ₹3 crore. The project became a reality with the support of a group of local residents who handed over their land free of cost, they recalled.

K.M. Sachindev, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. Tourism Joint Director T.G. Abhilash Kumar presented the project report. Former MLA Purushan Kadalundi, DTPC secretary T. Nikhil Das, and local body representatives were present.

