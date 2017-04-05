Goods train wagon derails

One of the wagons of a goods train carrying railway electrification material derailed at Chemancherry between Koyilandy and Elathur railway stations in the district early on Tuesday.

The train was on its way from Kannur to Jolarpettai in Tamil Nadu. The derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Except for the 80-minute delay in the running of West Coast Express from Manguluru to Chennai, there was no major delay in train services along the route. A buffer plunger on the right side of the train falling on to the rail and subsequently the wheel mounting on this led to the derailment. The train had a total of four wagons and the derailed wagon was empty.

“There was no damage to the track though some concrete sleepers got minor damage that required no immediate repairs. There was no problem on the down line towards Mangaluru. The derailed wagon was re-railed with the help of the accident relief train from Shoranur at 4.50 a.m. and the track was certified fit at 5.30 a.m., ” an official said.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad Railway Division T. Rajkumar and Senior Divisional Safety Officer A. Chelladurai visited the spot.