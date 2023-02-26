Goods carriers still using obscured number plates to evade action

February 26, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Defying rules of the Motor Vehicles department, some inter-State and inter-district goods carriers are still using obscured number plates to easily escape from penalties.

Since such vehicles cannot be traced using surveillance cameras, the drivers continue to violate speed limits, jump red lights, and disregard lane traffic rules.

Fixing crash guards in such a way to obstruct the view of number plates is a common tactic deployed by inter-State heavy goods carriers. Number plates with illegible fonts, smeared with dirt or paint too are common in many such national permit vehicles.

“There are a few who ornate the number plates with ribbons and garlands in a very tactical way to obstruct visibility. Even after an increase in the number of hit and run cases, there is no State-level drive to track such vehicles and put an end to the open violation of rules,” said a State-level functionary of the Road Accident Action Forum. He pointed out that the use of such vehicles for illegal transportation of smuggled goods cannot be ruled out.

Complaints are also on the rise from motorists who are reportedly being ill-treated by drivers of such trucks during accidents. The main allegation is that the drivers of such vehicles fitted with undetectable number plates clear the spot without settling damages. Tracking them in crowded places is not a practical option without having the registration numbers.

“In some of the recent incidents, we have noticed the use of such obstructed number plates in vehicles used for removing septage. Many old vehicles used for inter-district shipping of construction materials are also having such number plates,” said the coordinator of a local action committee against illegal quarrying. He claimed that most of such vehicles are operated during late-night hours.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicles department sources said they are keen to check such illegal activities during surprise inspections on national and State highways. According to them, there are many recent cases in which the drivers, including motorbike riders, were fined for the trickery. Traffic police officers also say their squads are on the field to impound such vehicles as part of road safety drives.